Poppin’ Fresh is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Poppin’ Fresh is a cross of the strains Pave x Gary Poppins. Poppin’ Fresh is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Poppin’ Fresh is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



