Powder Daze
Powder Daze is a weed strain that blends Dolato with Frozen Lemons. It's part of the GC Uniques line from Good Chemistry Nurseries that dropped in late 2022. Powder Daze is a sativa with a potent earthy and floral aroma accompanied by an earthy citrus taste. Powder Daze is known for its uniquely long-lasting relaxed and relieving high.
