Indica

4.8 16 reviews

Dolato

aka Do-Si-Lato, Dosi-Lato

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

Dolato

Dolato, also known as Do-Si-Lato or Dosilato, is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

16

Lineage

First strain parent
Gelato #41
parent
Second strain parent
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Strain
Dolato

