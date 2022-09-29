Princess Leia
Princess Leia effects are mostly energizing.
Princess Leia sensations
Princess Leia helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
