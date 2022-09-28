Project 4510
Project 4510 effects are mostly calming.
Project 4510 potency is higher THC than average.
Project 4510 is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, hungry, and sleepy. Project 4510 has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Project 4510, before let us know! Leave a review.
Project 4510 sensations
Project 4510 helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
