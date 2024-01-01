stock photo similar to Puffinz
Be the first to review!
SativaTHC 29%CBD

Puffinz

Puffinz is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Red Bullz and The Menthol. Puffinz is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, the average price of Puffinz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Puffinz’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puffinz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Puffinz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Puffinz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Puffinz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight