stock photo similar to Puffy Heads
Puffy Heads
write a review
Puffy Heads is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Puffy Heads is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and LHB. We are still learning about Puffy Heads's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puffy Heads, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Puffy HeadsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Puffy Heads products near you
Similar to Puffy Heads near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—