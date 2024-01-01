stock photo similar to Puffy Heads
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Puffy Heads

Puffy Heads is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Puffy Heads is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and LHB. We are still learning about Puffy Heads's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puffy Heads, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Puffy Heads

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Puffy Heads products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Puffy Heads near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight