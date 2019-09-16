ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Buddha Seeds out of Spain, Pulsar is a cross between Dutch and Central American sativas. Its expansive growth pattern reaches for the skies. Buds offer nutty, spicy, and musky aromas and flavors, with dense trichomes sitting on loose sticky buds. Pulsar may put out an energizing high that results in uncontrollable laughter, making it great for a sunday afternoon with friends.

Avatar for Sociallife31
Member since 2019
I like pulsar cause it gives you a nice energy high and it make you really happy 💯👌🏾
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocused
