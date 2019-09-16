Bred by Buddha Seeds out of Spain, Pulsar is a cross between Dutch and Central American sativas. Its expansive growth pattern reaches for the skies. Buds offer nutty, spicy, and musky aromas and flavors, with dense trichomes sitting on loose sticky buds. Pulsar may put out an energizing high that results in uncontrollable laughter, making it great for a sunday afternoon with friends.
