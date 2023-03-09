Purgatory is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, sleepy, and tingly. Purgatory has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purgatory, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Purgatory
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Purgatory strain effects
Purgatory strain flavors
Purgatory strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purgatory products near you
Similar to Purgatory near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—