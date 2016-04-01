New from breeders Alaska Built, Purple Aurora is a 60% indica, 35% sativa, 5% ruderalis auto-flowering hybrid resulting from a cross of Purple Kush and Purple Auto. This compact plant is well suited for outdoor grows in short-season northern climates, and produces tight flowers with significant levels of CBD and flavors ranging from overripe berries to earth and spicy fruit.
