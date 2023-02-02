Purple Demon potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Demon is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, sleepy, and energetic. Purple Demon has 26% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Demon, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple Demon strain effects
Negatives
Purple Demon strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
