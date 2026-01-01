Purple Fat Pie is a potent indica-dominant hybrid (≈75% indica / 25% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 24–32%, featuring rich dessert-style genetics known for combining deep relaxation with bold fruity flavor. Often associated with Purple Punch, Grape Pie, and other pastry-forward indica lineage, this terpene-rich cultivar delivers an indulgent aromatic profile of sweet grape pie filling, berry jam, creamy dough, vanilla frosting, and earthy kush layered with subtle spicy funk. Commonly driven by terpenes such as myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Purple Fat Pie offers a smooth, decadent smoke with sugary fruit sweetness balanced by calming earthy depth. Expect an initially euphoric and mood-soothing cerebral buzz that quickly melts into heavy body relaxation and tranquil sedation, making it especially suited for evening use or slow, stress-free nights. Rich, flavorful, and deeply calming, Purple Fat Pie is ideal for unwinding, relieving tension, or sinking into a cozy, full-body state of relaxation. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!