Purple Froot
Purple Froot is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Froot and Sticky Grapes. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Purple Froot is known for its moderate THC content, typically around 18-20%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Purple Froot features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Purple Froot typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Froot’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Froot, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
