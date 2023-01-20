Purple Kryptonite
Purple Kryptonite effects are mostly energizing.
Purple Kryptonite potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Kryptonite is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, hungry, and sleepy. Purple Kryptonite has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Kryptonite, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Kryptonite
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Purple Kryptonite strain effects
Purple Kryptonite strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Kryptonite products near you
Similar to Purple Kryptonite near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—