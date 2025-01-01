Purple Pancakes is an indica-dominant cannabis strain pheno-hunted by Purple Farms Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Slurricane x Pancakes. This plant is as purple as they come, with chunky buds in shades that range from lavender to indigo, dusted in milky white trichomes. Purple Pancakes comes from a gourmand lineage of strains, with notes of sweet dough, berries, diesel, and sharp earth. Consumers can expect an intensely relaxing experience, and medical patients may enjoy this strain for mitigating symptoms of fibromyalgia and stress. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Pancakes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.