Purple Pineapple EG is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix—hence the 'EG' moniker on Leafly. Purple Pineapple is a cross of the strains Tropical Runtz x Baker's Dozen. Purple Pineapple EG is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Purple Pineapple EG is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



