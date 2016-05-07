ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 21 reviews

Purple Power

Purple Power

A sativa-dominant cross of Dutch Dope and Skunk #1, Purple Power is a very popular strain with outdoor and greenhouse growers, but is very unpredictable and difficult to manage when grown indoors. Large yields of resinous purple flowers produce a strong sweet smell and a sweet, skunky flavor when smoked. The buzz comes on quick and strong, with trippy visual effects and a relaxed feeling of euphoria that gradually fades to a deep sense of relaxation.

Reviews

Member since 2016
I've been smoking a long time but as of recent I've gotten it for medicine. Hands down the best strain I've ever experienced, their will be more but this is something to remeber.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Member since 2017
Great strain to destress. Gave me great nostalgic memories with how giggly this makes me. Make sure to stay hydrated since this causes some serious dry mouth. The high comes on hard. It's a great balance of cerebral and body. Not for novice tokers. Next time this is around I will be stocking up.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Member since 2014
Let me just start off by saying that this amazing green and purple bud is a heavy indica. This is one of the strongest indica strains that I have toked probably ever. This bud is great at night one for relaxing and most defiantly for sleeping. If you have insomnia like myself then this strain works ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Member since 2016
purple power was a intense head high. not good for pain. taste is awesome. great for a recreational activity.
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
Member since 2018
as a pain patient with a very high tolerance I was unsure this would do the job it was listed as a sativa dom hybrid but let me say it hit me like a heavy indica I was quite pleased with the slow elevation of the high almost like a creeper effect.My pain was not as intense as earlier and the flavor ...
HappyRelaxedTingly
Skunk No. 1
Purple Power

Most popular in