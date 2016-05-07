A sativa-dominant cross of Dutch Dope and Skunk #1, Purple Power is a very popular strain with outdoor and greenhouse growers, but is very unpredictable and difficult to manage when grown indoors. Large yields of resinous purple flowers produce a strong sweet smell and a sweet, skunky flavor when smoked. The buzz comes on quick and strong, with trippy visual effects and a relaxed feeling of euphoria that gradually fades to a deep sense of relaxation.
