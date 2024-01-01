stock photo similar to Pwincess Cutt
IndicaTHC 30%CBD

Pwincess Cutt

Pwincess Cutt is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Queen P, and made from a genetic cross of High Octane x Super Sherbet. This is a strain that drains all worries away with relaxing effects and a complex palate of cream, diesel, and fruity sweetness. Pwincess Cutt pack on trichome carats to vibrant buds in shades of pink, purple, and green. This is an adaptable strain for all growing setups. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pwincess Cutt, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



