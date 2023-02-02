Queen Kong
Queen Kong effects are mostly calming.
Queen Kong is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Queen Kong - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
