HybridTHC 23%CBD

Queen MB

Queen MB is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Queen MB is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by First State Compassion, the average price of Queen MB typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Queen MB effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Queen MB, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



