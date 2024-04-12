HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Rainbow Dash
Rainbow Dash is a hybrid weed strain bred by Seed Canary Genetics from a genetic cross of Zoomiez x RS11. This strain was bred for bag appeal and big candy terps, with bushy plants with little stretch that produce buds in shades of green and purple with heavy trichome production. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Dash, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
