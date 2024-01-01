stock photo similar to Zoomiez
Zoomiez
Zoomiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Biscotti Gushers x Crescendo. Growing Zoomiez produces ample, vigorous plants that grow purple buds. This strain oozes with berry terps and a mix of happy and creative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zoomiez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
