stock photo similar to Rainbow Puffy
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Rainbow Puffy

Rainbow Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Rainbow Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Rainbow Crushers. We are still learning about Rainbow Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Rainbow Puffy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Rainbow Puffy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Rainbow Puffy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight