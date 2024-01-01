HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Rank Rose
Rank Rose is a hybrid weed strain bred by Shiloh Massive of Massive Creations from a genetic cross of Grape Hammer x Grape Hash Plant. This strain not only has a unique nose of grape, lemon, gas, and skunk, but also pushes the envelope with a 1:1 THC:CBD balance of euphoria and relaxation. Rank Rose grown by Coco Farms Antioch won the gold medal in the Mixed Light Category of the 2024 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rank Rose, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
