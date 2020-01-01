ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rare Hindu

Rare Hindu

From Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Rare Hindu crosses the pure indica Hindu Kush with Rare Dankness #2 OG. This kush strain puts out traditional sweet, earthy, and sandalwood aromas with a potent earthy and gassy end. Consumers can look forward to a deep calming and meditative high from Rare Hindu.

Lineage

Strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Rare Hindu

