From Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Rare Hindu crosses the pure indica Hindu Kush with Rare Dankness #2 OG. This kush strain puts out traditional sweet, earthy, and sandalwood aromas with a potent earthy and gassy end. Consumers can look forward to a deep calming and meditative high from Rare Hindu.
