Raskal Berries
aka Raskalberry, Raskal Berry
THC 26%CBG 4%Limonene
Raskal Berries potency is higher THC than average.
Raskal Berries is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Sin City Seeds. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Raskal Berries - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
