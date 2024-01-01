stock photo similar to Ray's Choice
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Ray's Choice

Ray’s Choice is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Ray’s Choice is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Ray’s Choice typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ray’s Choice’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ray’s Choice, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Ray's Choice

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Ray's Choice products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Ray's Choice near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight