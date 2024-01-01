stock photo similar to Recon 2.0
IndicaTHC 23%CBD

Recon 2.0

Recon 2.0 is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by DNA Genetics from a genetic cross of L.A. Confidential x Cannadential. This produces stocky, spring-green plants tinged with purple, with thick trichomes and an aromatic profile of earth and sweet fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Recon 2.0, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



