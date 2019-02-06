Bred by Seach Medical Cannabis Group from Israel, Red Rhino is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Double Gum and Master Kush. Bright green in color, the buds are coated in glistening trichomes, producing sweet, fruity aromas followed by berry flavors. Consumers of Red Rhino seek its anti-inflammatory qualities, as well as its relieving high.
