Revival

Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Birdie Farms in Port Townsend, Washington, Revival is a cross between BoaX and Otto II. This euphoric and energizing hybrid has spicy herbal flavors mixed with woody aromas, and buds have deep purple hues with different colored hairs, including pink, orange, gold, and white. Grown as a medicinal plant, Revival is designed for anyone seeking treatment for seizures anytime of the day.

Avatar for LittleOne80
Member since 2019
It's the only strain that's stopped the night terrors.
HappyRelaxed
