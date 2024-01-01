stock photo similar to Rhythm Rug
Rhythm Rug
write a review
Rhythm Rug is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Euroz X Zawtlatti. This is a fast-finishing, high-yielding, and vigorous strain that expresses intensely sweet and diesel terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rhythm Rug, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Rhythm RugOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Rhythm Rug products near you
Similar to Rhythm Rug near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—