stock photo similar to Zawtlatti
Zawtlatti
write a review
Zawtlatti is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics. Zawtlatti is a delicious cross of Zawtz and Gelatti bx. We are still learning about Zawtlatti's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zawtlatti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to ZawtlattiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Zawtlatti products near you
Similar to Zawtlatti near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—