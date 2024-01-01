stock photo similar to Ridgeline Throbber
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Ridgeline Throbber

Ridgeline Throbber is a new cannabis strain from Ridgeline Farms in 2024. Ridgeline Throbber is a cross of Ridgeline LANTZ (a Runtz cross) and the smash hit Gush Mints. Ridgeline Throbber is similar to LANTZ, but with an even bigger size and yield, and a more muted mint nose.

