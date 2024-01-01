stock photo similar to Lantz
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Lantz
aka Ridgeline Lantz
Lantz, also called Ridgeline Lantz, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Ridgeline Farms from a genetic cross of Green Lantern x Ridgeline Runtz. This strain has heady terps of tangy, sweet candy and forest pine. Lantz won first place in the Mixed Light category and the Mixed Light Breeder’s Cup at the 2023 Emerald Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lantz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
