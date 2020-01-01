Rigger Kush is a Hindu Kush phenotype out of Anchorage, AK. This grassy, musky cut offers deep physical relaxation that becomes sedating with continued consumption. The strain’s name eludes to its use on ships as a way for riggers to relax and tend to aches and pains after a long day at sea. Enjoy Rigger Kush in the evening to maximize its soothing physical effects.
