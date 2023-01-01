Romulawi Glue
Romulawi Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulawi with Glue. This strain originates from the Santa Cruz mountains in California and is known to produce dense buds. Romulawi Glue features a sweet grape flavor with a citrus aroma. This strain produces effects that are sedating and relaxing.
