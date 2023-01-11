Rotten Fruit Cocktail
Rotten Fruit Cocktail effects are mostly calming.
Rotten Fruit Cocktail potency is higher THC than average.
Rotten Fruit Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, euphoric, and happy. Rotten Fruit Cocktail has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rotten Fruit Cocktail, before let us know! Leave a review.
Rotten Fruit Cocktail strain effects
Rotten Fruit Cocktail strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
