Coming from Second Generation Genetics, Ruby Rose is a cross of a Black Rose mother and an F13 #5 father. In addition to a sweet and tangy aroma, Ruby Rose also puts out notes of dank roses and citrus berries. Buds come in a dark green and purple color profile, and the high can provide a relaxing and dreamy experience. Choose Ruby Rose next time you’re looking to sit back and laugh with good company.
