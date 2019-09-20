ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Ruby Rose
  • Leafly flower of Ruby Rose
Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose

Coming from Second Generation Genetics, Ruby Rose is a cross of a Black Rose mother and an F13 #5 father. In addition to a sweet and tangy aroma, Ruby Rose also puts out notes of dank roses and citrus berries. Buds come in a dark green and purple color profile, and the high can provide a relaxing and dreamy experience. Choose Ruby Rose next time you’re looking to sit back and laugh with good company.

 

Reviews

1

Avatar for sealouie07
Member since 2016
Delicious. Happy and relaxed to say the least.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
