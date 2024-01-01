stock photo similar to Rum Raisin
Indica

Rum Raisin

Rum Raisin is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Animal Cookies x Zelatti. Lovers of the original Cookies strain and palate will love the mix of sweet, diesel, and earthy flavors, with a subtle citrus twist. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rum Raisin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

