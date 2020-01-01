ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sacrificial Lamb
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Sacrificial Lamb
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Sacrificial Lamb

Sacrificial Lamb

Coming from Gage Green Group, Sacrificial Lamb is a cross of Lamb’s Breath and Inferno Haze. With both parent strains offering euphoric, thought-provoking highs, Sacrificial Lamb is a great daytime strain to get you out the door. Buds come in a Haze structure with long calyxes alongside a dark Haze aroma and fruity overtones. Sacrificial Lamb is like smoking velvet, with its smooth and creamy smoke.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Sacrificial Lamb nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sacrificial Lamb nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Inferno Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Lamb's Bread
parent
Strain
Sacrificial Lamb

Products with Sacrificial Lamb

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sacrificial Lamb nearby.