- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
803
Find Lamb's Bread nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lamb's Bread nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Lamb's Bread
Hang tight. We're looking for Lamb's Bread nearby.