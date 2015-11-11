ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

803 reviews

Lamb's Bread

aka Lamb's Breath

Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.

Effects

Show all

561 people reported 4336 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 59%
Euphoric 55%
Energetic 51%
Creative 48%
Stress 44%
Anxiety 38%
Depression 37%
Pain 18%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Similar strains

Lineage

Strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Strain
Lamb's Bread
First strain child
Pan Jam
child
Second strain child
Sour Breath
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Most popular in