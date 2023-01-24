Sasquatch
Sasquatch
THC 18%CBG 1%Myrcene
Sasquatch effects are mostly energizing.
Sasquatch potency is higher THC than average.
Sasquatch is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Pacific Northwest Growers. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sasquatch - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Sasquatch strain effects
