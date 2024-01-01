stock photo similar to Scillian Grapes
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Scillian Grapes

Scillian Grapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Pineapple DeVille x Wedding Pie. It can express up to 30% THC and a palate of sweet, tropical grape terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Scillian Grapes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



