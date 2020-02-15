Bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics, Wedding Pie is a cross between Wedding Cake from Seed Junky Genetics and Grape Pie Bx by Cannarado. With two high-quality parents, Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert terpene profile that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit.