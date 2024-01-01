stock photo similar to Sherb Tini
Hybrid

Sherb Tini

Sherb Tini is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics from a genetic cross of Sherb IX x Lemon Tini. This strain packs in the sorbet terps with sweet lemon and earthy pine notes; it has the vibrant green and orange buds to match. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sherb Tini, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

