stock photo similar to Shipera Sour
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Shipera Sour

Shipera Sour is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OGTKM10 and KG Sour D. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Shipera Sour is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Horror Seeds, the average price of Shipera Sour typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Shipera Sour’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Shipera Sour, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Shipera Sour

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Shipera Sour products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Shipera Sour near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight