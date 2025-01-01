stock photo similar to Silly Paint
Silly Paint
Silly Paint is a cannabis strain bred by Cookies. Silly Paint is a cross of Runtz and Melted Sherb. Silly Paint phenotypes go all over the place, but the bud structure tends to lean towards the Runtz. Silly Paint puts on a lot of weight as she reaches maturity, Cookies recommends selecting phenotypes based on finishing time but most phenotypes will take between eight and nine weeks with the occasional ten-weeker in the mix.
