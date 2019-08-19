ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Runtz
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Runtz
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 110 reviews

Runtz

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 110 reviews

Runtz

A hyped Cookies Family strain, Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez and Gelato that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours.

 

 

Effects

Show all

67 people reported 294 effects
Happy 40%
Euphoric 38%
Uplifted 38%
Relaxed 35%
Creative 25%
Stress 16%
Anxiety 13%
Depression 11%
Lack of appetite 7%
Pain 7%
Dry mouth 8%
Dizzy 5%
Dry eyes 4%
Anxious 2%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

110

more reviews
write a review

Find Runtz nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Runtz nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Zkittlez
parent
Second strain parent
Gelato
parent
Strain
Runtz

Products with Runtz

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Runtz nearby.

Most popular in