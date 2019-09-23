ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from Big Buddha Seeds in the UK, Silver Cheese crosses Super Silver Haze and Big Buddha Cheese to create an outstanding strain. The sativa-dominant plant has the typical cheese aroma with the addition of a distinct hazy influence. The balanced, uplifting high will help you forget any physical discomforts. Give Silver Cheese a try next time you’re looking for a new daytime smoke with a unique terpene profile.

Member since 2018
This strain is AMAZING!!! My favorite strain is already Super Silver Haze, but this took it to another level! Super Silver Haze already has that gentle head high that starts with a tingle sensation in the head then down to the neck. But it seems the Cheese part of this strain just came in like a wav...
Euphoric Happy Relaxed Tingly
Member since 2019
Also known as Super Silver Cheese. This is a skunky bud that has a bit of a cheese smell. What I mean by that is it smells like a can of cheese puffs like Cheetos almost. Unique smell and the buzz reminds me of the chiesel strain. It’s clear headed and euphoric with a slight body buzz. Good for ...
Aroused Creative Energetic Euphoric Giggly
Lineage

Big Buddha Cheese
Super Silver Haze
