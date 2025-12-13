Silver Spoon reviews
Silver Spoon strain effects
Silver Spoon strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 33% of people say it helps with Spinal cord injury
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........3
3 days ago
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Its connected flower now this batch was tested at 27%thc with total terpenes at 2.715% top are terpinolene lolimonene trans carophyllene and that’s all around very hot and has basically a very clear head and as far as flavor, very high-end haze profile so you’re a tropical citrus minty mixture. It’s about $60 a eighth and top tier and another one that I have that it is very similar to be Jack of diamonds and also by connected and same top three terps similar smell or sativa’s and it’s probably the best one of the best I’d say they’re one of the best alien labs and connected their product is if you’ve seen it speaks for itself very gooey with a consistent burn and I believe they come out of California originally before partnerships with companies like Trulieve which is in like a dozen states or more
s........t
November 6, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Rather pleasant taste from the cartridge, some mint with a sort of sweet and sour side and earthy pine/tar edge. Reminds me of Jack Herer.
C........Y
October 16, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This one, no different than the AlienLabs/Connected, is a Home Run, for the collaboration. "That one's outta here, folks... It's out of the ballpark!"